Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Kansas State in Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday, March 9. Tip-off from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 9:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Kansas State odds in Big 12 quarterfinals

Spread: TCU -2

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: TCU -130, Kansas State +110

TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) had a strong start to the season but floundered away that momentum down the stretch. They lost the last game of the regular season and went 4-6 in their final 10 games. Mike Miles Jr. played in 23 games this year and averaged 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Kansas State (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) played well outside of the conference but wasn’t able to consistently beat their rivals in the Big 12. The Wildcats lost their season finale against West Virginia but had won four games in a row. Kansas State’s offense is led by F Keyontae Johnson and G Markquis Nowell, who average 17 points per game.

The Pick: Kansas State +2

TCU and Kansas State split the regular season series as TCU won the first game 82-68, while Kansas State won the rematch 82-61. In this third matchup, the Wildcats duo of Johnson and Nowell will be tough to handle. Not only do they combine for an average of 34 points per game, but Johnson averages seven rebounds a game while Nowell averages 7.7 assists. Kansas State should cover the spread.