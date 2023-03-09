 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Creighton in Big East Tournament Quarterfinal

The Big East tournament continues on Thursday. We’ve got picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nova-Creighton.

By Gabriel_Santiago
Villanova v Georgetown
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Teammates lift Brandon Slater #34 of the Villanova Wildcats off the ground during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 08, 2023 in New York City.
As we enter the quarterfinal round of the Big East Men’s Tournament, the Villanova Wildcats (17-15) will face the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays (20-11) at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. Tipping off Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET, Nova and Creighton will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Creighton odds in Big East quarterfinals

Spread: Creighton -5
Over/Under: 134
Moneyline: Creighton -205, Villanova +175

The Pick: Villanova +5

We have already seen this week that these conference tournaments can be extremely volatile (see the Big West for example). In this contest between Big East rivals, we’ll get a matchup that we just saw in Philadelphia less than two weeks ago (Feb. 25). On that day, the Wildcats defended their home court valiantly, feasting on the Bluejays 79-67 (similar to the cat-bird dynamic in nature).

Still, in the first head-to-head meeting of the 2022-23 season back on February 4 in Nebraska, it was Creighton who emerged victorious, winning narrowly 66-61. At the moment, ESPN’s Analytical Matchup Predictor gives the Bluejays a 75% to beat Nova at the Garden, but with the way the Wildcats have matched up with Greg McDermott’s group in recent meetings, I expect this to be another tight contest: Give me Villanova to cover the five points they’re getting, and possibly to win SU at +175 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

