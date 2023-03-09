Report: Georgetown fires head coach Patrick Ewing

Georgetown has fired men’s basketball head coach Patrick Ewing following the conclusion a 7-25 campaign this season, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Thursday. The move comes just one day after the Hoyas were bounced from the Big East Tournament by Villanova in an 80-48 blowout loss on Wednesday. He posted a poor 75-109 record through six seasons with the program.

A Georgetown legend and NBA Hall of Famer with the New York Knicks, Ewing was named the head coach of his alma mater in 2017, replacing long-time head man John Thompson III. The results were middling through his first four seasons as his teams floated around .500 through that span. There were some semblances of progress as the Hoyas made the NIT in 2019 and went on a surprise tear to win the Big East Tournament in 2021. However, things would nosedive from there.

Georgetown would plummet to the basement of the conference for the next two seasons, posting a 13-50 overall record and winning just two Big East games in that span. These marked the worst seasons for the program since John Magee’s 3-23 campaign in 1971-72, where afterwards Magee was fired and replaced by legendary head coach John Thompson. In a quirky coincidence, Ewing’s final game came against Villanova, the Big East rival that famously upset Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA Tournament title game and ended Ewing’s college basketball playing career.

The program will undergo a search for a replacement that will try to restore the fallen Big East power back into the upper echelon of the league.