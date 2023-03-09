Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. Alabama in SEC Quarterfinals on Friday

The quarterfinals of the 2023 SEC Tournament will tip off on Friday with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide battling the No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Brigestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama odds in SEC Quarterfinals

Spread: Alabama -6.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Alabama -250, Mississippi State +210

The Pick: Alabama -6.5

This is a battle of two top 10 defenses in adjusted efficiency and Alabama most likely won’t be able to play with the same level of tempo that is does in its usual contests. However, the Crimson Tide is likelier of the two squads to take advantage of its sound defense and turn it into points on the other end. Combine that with the fact that they acquitted themselves in both victories over the Bulldogs this season and I’ll lean with the Tide to cover on Friday.