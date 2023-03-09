Picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan State in Big Ten Quarterfinals on Friday

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament will roll on through Friday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago and the second matchup will feature the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans. Tip is set for 2:30 p.m. ET or 25 minutes after the conclusion of Purdue-Rutgers and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds in Big Ten Quarterfinals

Spread: Michigan State -3.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -165, Ohio State +140

The Pick: Ohio State +3.5

That’s right, I’m going to keep riding the hot hand and pick the Buckeyes to cover on Friday. Ohio State already has two conference tournament victories under its belt and should be in a rhythm the moment it takes the floor against the Spartans. The Bucks lost both regular season matchups against the Spartans, the second one coming in an 84-78 setback during last Saturday’s season finale. Well, third times a charm and I’m taking OSU to cover here.