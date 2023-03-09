 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Tennessee vs. Missouri in SEC Quarterfinals on Friday

The Vols hit the court to battle the Tigers in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament on Friday.

By Nick Simon
Ole Miss v. Tennessee Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

The quarterfinals of the 2023 SEC Tournament will roll on through Friday afternoon as the No. 4 Missouri Tigers battle the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Missouri odds in SEC Quarterfinals

Spread: Tennessee -6
Over/Under: 143
Moneyline: Tennessee -255, Missouri -215

The Pick: Tennessee -6

Tennessee will have a distinct advantage on the offensive end that could very well decide this contest. Per KenPom metrics, the Vols have the fifth-best offensive rebound percentage in the country while the Tigers are the second-worst team in the nation when it comes to yielding offensive rebounds. That means UT could live off of second-chance opportunities in the paint and ultimately limit the number of Mizzou possessions on the other end. Give me Tennessee to cover as the favorite here.

