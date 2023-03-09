 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds, picks, predictions for Duke vs. Miami in ACC Semifinals on Friday

The Blue Devils take on the Hurricanes in the Semifinals of the ACC Tournament. We provide opening odds and some analysis for the matchup. Plus, make our pick.

By Collin Sherwin
Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) dribbles the bal off of his foot as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) defends during the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Wasco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Friday. The Blue Devils beat up on Pittsburgh in the second round of the tournament to advance. Duke defeated the Panthers 96-69. Miami had a bit of trouble with Wake Forest but was able to hold on to advance in a 74-72 win on Thursday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Miami odds in ACC Tournament Semifinals

Spread: Duke -2.5
Over/Under: 145.5
Moneyline: Duke -145, Miami +125

Pick: Miami +2.5

The Hurricanes have played Duke well this season, suffering a two-point loss to the Blue Devils in the first meeting before absolutely trouncing them in the rematch by 22 points. Miami has a balanced offense with four players averaging double figures, and Duke is unlikely to shoot 62% from the floor again like it did in a big win over Pitt. Take the points with the Hurricanes.

