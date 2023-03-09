Picks, predictions for UConn vs. Marquette in Big East Semifinals on Friday

The 2023 Big East Tournament semifinals will tip off on Friday with the No. 1 Marquette Golden Eagles battling the No. 4 UConn Huskies at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Marquette odds in Big East Semifinals

Spread: UConn -4

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: UConn -175, Marquette +150

The Pick: UConn -4

This matchup can be considered a tossup as both of these teams have gotten the best of one another throughout the regular season. Like the Big East regular season champion Marquette, UConn has played some of its basketball just in time for tournament season and is riding a six-game win streak into Friday’s contest. To go along with that, the Huskies are 4-0 against the spread in neutral site games this season, so they know how to thrive when everything is equal between the opponents. That why I’ll lean with them to cover as the favorite at MSG.