Opening odds, predictions for Iowa State vs. Kansas in Big 12 Semifinals on Friday

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in the first semifinal of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Kansas odds in Big 12 Semifinals

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Over/Under: 130.5

Moneyline: Kansas -170, Iowa State +145

The Pick: Kansas -4.5

With their head coach Bill Self in the hospital for something heart-related that wasn’t a heart attack apparently, the Jayhawks rolled to an easy 78-61 win over West Virginia on Thursday. Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 22 points, and at no point did it seem like the de facto home team for the tournament was in trouble.

KU has more Quad 1 wins than any team in America, and have been able to beat opponents both on the block and the perimeter as needed all season. It’s a tall task for the Clones to play a more-rested and talented opponent in what is basically a road game.

Kansas was a 4-point favorite over WVU and rolled. Look for something similar on Friday.