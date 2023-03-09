NFL announces compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. These picks are awarded to teams who have had minority coaches or executives depart since the last season. Picks were also awarded with the NFL’s free agent gain/loss policy going back to the last offseason. Here is an overall view of the picks that were given out by the NFL.

Compensatory draft picks were handed out today. Here’s the list: pic.twitter.com/ULJnIcVTuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

37 total compensatory selections were awarded among 16 teams. All of the picks fall between the third and the seventh rounds. The NFL uses a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors when determining which teams should receive the extra selections.

Awarding these draft choices has greatly changed the outlook for some teams. The San Francisco 49ers, in particular, added seven picks largely due to minority coaches accepting jobs with other franchises. They added three third-round picks, a fifth, sixth and two seventh-round picks. Also adding picks in the third round are the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. The lone compensatory pick awarded int he fourth round went to the New England Patriots.