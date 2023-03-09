 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full 2023 NFL Draft order ahead of free agency

We discuss the full draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into free agency.

By TeddyRicketson
NFL Commission Roger Goodell speaks during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Now that the NFL has announced compensatory picks for the draft, we have a good sense of the anticipated draft order as we head into free agency. The order is still subject to change as moves are completed, but there is at least a general idea of who will be on the clock and when.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick. There is plenty of discussion around what they will do with the pick and if they will end up moving on from quarterback Justin Fields. The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 5 pick, despite making the playoffs. This is from last year’s Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. Similarly, the Philadelphia Eagles own the No. 10 draft pick from last year’s trade with the New Orleans Saints despite playing in this year’s Super Bowl. Also, don’t forget that the Miami Dolphins have lost their first-round pick this year due to tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton in the 2019 season.

There is still a lot of movement that could occur. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is involved in trade talks with the New York Jets, and it remains to be seen what the Green Bay Packers are expecting in terms of compensation. The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to move veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which could also affect the draft order.

Further down the draft order, you will notice the 49ers picking late in several rounds. They were awarded a league-high seven compensatory picks due to a combination of free agent moves from the season before and minority coaches or executives switching organizations. San Francisco was awarded three third-round draft picks as compensation. The Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs also were awarded third-round picks.

Last year’s Mr. Irrelevant was Brock Purdy, who went on to have an important season with the 49ers. He provided some relevancy to the honor of getting selected last in the NFL Draft. Despite this and keeping with the term for the pick, this year’s Mr. Irrelevant is currently scheduled to be selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 227.

Below is the full order of all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Several trades from the past year have left some picks still pending whether it’s one pick or another in a given round. Pro Sports Transactions has a full rundown of trade details.

Overall pick Round Team
Overall pick Round Team
1 1-1 Bears
2 1-2 Texans
3 1-3 Cardinals
4 1-4 Colts
5 1-5 Seahawks
6 1-6 Lions
7 1-7 Raiders
8 1-8 Falcons
9 1-9 Panthers
10 1-10 Eagles
11 1-11 Titans
12 1-12 Texans
13 1-13 Jets
14 1-14 Patriots
15 1-15 Packers
16 1-16 Commanders
17 1-17 Steelers
18 1-18 Lions
19 1-19 Buccaneers
20 1-20 Seahawks
21 1-21 Chargers
22 1-22 Ravens
23 1-23 Vikings
24 1-24 Jaguars
25 1-25 Giants
26 1-26 Cowboys
27 1-27 Bills
28 1-28 Bengals
29 1-29 Saints
30 1-30 Eagles
31 1-31 Chiefs
32 2-1 Steelers
33 2-2 Texans
34 2-3 Cardinals
35 2-4 Colts
36 2-5 Rams
37 2-6 Seahawks
38 2-7 Raiders
39 2-8 Panthers
40 2-9 Saints
41 2-10 Titans
42 2-11 Browns
43 2-12 Jets
44 2-13 Falcons
45 2-14 Packers
46 2-15 Patriots
47 2-16 Commanders
48 2-17 Lions
49 2-18 Steelers
50 2-19 Buccaneers
51 2-20 Dolphins
52 2-21 Seahawks
53 2-22 Bears
54 2-23 Chargers
55 2-24 Lions
56 2-25 Jaguars
57 2-26 Giants
58 2-27 Cowboys
59 2-28 Bills
60 2-29 Bengals
61 2-30 Panthers
62 2-31 Eagles
63 2-32 Chiefs
64 3-1 Bears
65 3-2 Texans
66 3-3 Cardinals
67 3-4 Broncos
68 3-5 Broncos
69 3-6 Rams
70 3-7 Raiders
71 3-8 Saints
72 3-9 Titans
73 3-10 Texans
74 3-11 Jets
75 3-12 Falcons
76 3-13 Patriots
77 3-14 Dolphins
78 3-15 Packers
79 3-16 Colts
80 3-17 Steelers
81 3-18 Lions
82 3-19 Buccaneers
83 3-20 Seahawks
84 3-21 Dolphins
85 3-22 Chargers
86 3-23 Ravens
87 3-24 Vikings
88 3-25 Jaguars
89 3-26 Giants
90 3-27 Cowboys
91 3-28 Bills
92 3-29 Bengals
93 3-30 Panthers
94 3-31 Eagles
95 3-32 Chiefs
96 3-33 Cardinals
97 3-34 Commanders
98 3-35 Browns
99 3-36 49ers
100 3-37 Giants
101 3-38 49ers
102 3-39 49ers
103 4-1 Bears
104 4-2 Texans
105 4-3 Cardinals
106 4-4 Colts
107 4-5 Patriots
108 4-6 Broncos
109 4-7 Raiders
110 4-8 Titans (possible Falcons, pending conditional trade)
111 4-9 Browns
112 4-10 Jets
113 4-11 Falcons
114 4-12 Panthers
115 4-13 Saints
116 4-14 Packers
117 4-15 Patriots
118 4-16 Commanders
119 4-17 Vikings
120 4-18 Steelers
121 4-19 Jaguars
122 4-20 Chiefs
123 4-21 Seahawks
124 4-22 Ravens
125 4-23 Chargers
126 4-24 Browns
127 4-25 Jaguars
128 4-26 Giants
129 4-27 Cowboys
130 4-28 Bills
131 4-29 Bengals
132 4-30 Panthers
133 4-31 Bears
134 4-32 Chiefs
135 4-33 Patriots
136 5-1 Bears
137 5-2 Bills or Colts
138 5-3 Colts
139 5-4 Broncos
140 5-5 Browns
141 5-6 Raiders
142 5-7 Browns
143 5-8 Jets
144 5-9 Raiders
145 5-10 Panthers
146 5-11 Saints
147 5-12 Titans
148 5-13 Ravens or Bears
149 5-14 Packers
150 5-15 Commanders
151 5-16 Seahawks
152 5-17 Lions
153 5-18 Buccaneers
154 5-19 Seahawks
155 5-20 49ers
156 5-21 Chargers
157 5-22 Ravens or Bears
158 5-23 Vikings
159 5-24 Falcons
160 5-25 Giants
161 5-26 Cowboys
162 5-27 Bills or Colts
163 5-28 Bengals
164 5-29 49ers
165 5-30 Saints
166 5-31 Chiefs
167 5-32 Rams
168 5-33 Cardinals
169 5-34 Cowboys
170 5-35 Packers
171 5-36 Rams
172 5-37 Giants
173 5-38 49ers
174 5-39 Raiders
175 5-40 Buccaneers
176 5-41 Cowboys
177 5-42 Rams
178 6-1 Dolphins or Chiefs or Giants
179 6-2 Jets or Jaguars
180 6-3 Cardinals
181 6-4 Buccaneers
182 6-5 Rams
183 6-6 Lions
184 6-7 Patriots
185 6-8 Jets or Jaguars
186 6-9 Titans or Rams
187 6-10 Patriots
188 6-11 Jets or Jaguars
189 6-12 Titans or Rams
190 6-13 Browns
191 6-14 Rams
192 6-15 Patriots
193 6-16 Commanders
194 6-17 Lions
195 6-18 Broncos
196 6-19 Buccaneers
197 6-20 Dolphins or Chiefs or Giants
198 6-21 Seahawks
199 6-22 Ravens
200 6-23 Chargers
201 6-24 Texans
202 6-25 Jaguars
203 6-26 Jets or Jaguars
204 6-27 Raiders
205 6-28 Bills or Colts
206 6-29 Bengals
207 6-30 Jets or Jaguars
208 6-31 Jaguars
209 6-32 Chiefs or Giants
210 6-33 Patriots
211 6-34 Vikings
212 6-35 Cowboys
213 6-36 Cardinals
214 6-37 Raiders
215 6-38 Commanders
216 6-39 49ers
217 6-40 Chiefs
218 7-1 Bears
219 7-2 Eagles
220 7-3 Raiders
221 7-4 Colts
222 7-5 49ers
223 7-6 Rams
224 7-7 Falcons or Chiefs
225 7-8 Falcons or Chiefs
226 7-9 Jaguars
227 7-10 Saints
228 7-11 Titans
229 7-12 Browns
230 7-13 Buccaneers or Colts
231 7-14 Falcons or Chiefs
232 7-15 Packers
233 7-16 Commanders
234 7-17 Steelers
235 7-18 Packers
236 7-19 Buccaneers or Colts
237 7-20 Texans
238 7-21 Dolphins
239 7-22 Chargers
240 7-23 Giants
241 7-24 Steelers
242 7-25 Packers
243 7-26 Giants
244 7-27 Cowboys
245 7-28 Falcons or Chiefs
246 7-29 Bengals
247 7-30 49ers
248 7-31 Eagles
249 7-32 Chiefs
250 7-33 Chiefs
251 7-34 Rams
252 7-35 Buccaneers
253 7-36 49ers
254 7-37 Giants
255 7-38 49ers
256 7-39 Packers
257 7-40 Saints
258 7-41 Bears
259 7-42 Texans

