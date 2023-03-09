Full 2023 NFL Draft order ahead of free agency

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Now that the NFL has announced compensatory picks for the draft, we have a good sense of the anticipated draft order as we head into free agency. The order is still subject to change as moves are completed, but there is at least a general idea of who will be on the clock and when.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick. There is plenty of discussion around what they will do with the pick and if they will end up moving on from quarterback Justin Fields. The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 5 pick, despite making the playoffs. This is from last year’s Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. Similarly, the Philadelphia Eagles own the No. 10 draft pick from last year’s trade with the New Orleans Saints despite playing in this year’s Super Bowl. Also, don’t forget that the Miami Dolphins have lost their first-round pick this year due to tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton in the 2019 season.

There is still a lot of movement that could occur. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is involved in trade talks with the New York Jets, and it remains to be seen what the Green Bay Packers are expecting in terms of compensation. The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to move veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which could also affect the draft order.

Further down the draft order, you will notice the 49ers picking late in several rounds. They were awarded a league-high seven compensatory picks due to a combination of free agent moves from the season before and minority coaches or executives switching organizations. San Francisco was awarded three third-round draft picks as compensation. The Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs also were awarded third-round picks.

Last year’s Mr. Irrelevant was Brock Purdy, who went on to have an important season with the 49ers. He provided some relevancy to the honor of getting selected last in the NFL Draft. Despite this and keeping with the term for the pick, this year’s Mr. Irrelevant is currently scheduled to be selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 227.

Below is the full order of all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Several trades from the past year have left some picks still pending whether it’s one pick or another in a given round. Pro Sports Transactions has a full rundown of trade details.

Full 2023 NFL Draft order