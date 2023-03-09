Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin OUT for rest of Thursday’s game vs. Rockets with ankle injury

Update: Mathurin has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. We’ll see if he’s shut down for the rest of the regular season or if the Pacers deem him a day-by-day case.

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin suffered an ankle injury Thursday against the Houston Rockets, and reportedly had to be carried to the locker room. Mathurin has been a great find for the Pacers and should have a role with this team going forward, but this is a tough way for his rookie season to potentially end.

Bennedict Mathurin down and in a lot of pain. Reaching for his right ankle. Whole team is up and surrounding him. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) March 10, 2023

Mathurin is officially questionable to return to the contest, and the Pacers are unlikely to risk him at this point in the season. Indiana is two games back of the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Pacers are not likely to push for that position.

With Mathurin potentially sidelined, the Pacers will likely use Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte more. Indiana’s rising rookie is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s likely to take on a bigger role next season as the team tries to build a contender around him and Tyrese Haliburton.