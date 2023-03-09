 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin OUT for rest of Thursday’s game vs. Rockets with ankle injury

Mathurin had to be carried to the locker room.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up court during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 6, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Update: Mathurin has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. We’ll see if he’s shut down for the rest of the regular season or if the Pacers deem him a day-by-day case.

Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin suffered an ankle injury Thursday against the Houston Rockets, and reportedly had to be carried to the locker room. Mathurin has been a great find for the Pacers and should have a role with this team going forward, but this is a tough way for his rookie season to potentially end.

Mathurin is officially questionable to return to the contest, and the Pacers are unlikely to risk him at this point in the season. Indiana is two games back of the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Pacers are not likely to push for that position.

With Mathurin potentially sidelined, the Pacers will likely use Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte more. Indiana’s rising rookie is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s likely to take on a bigger role next season as the team tries to build a contender around him and Tyrese Haliburton.

