Jalen Brunson OUT for second half Thursday vs. Kings with foot soreness

The Knicks point guard must have aggravated his injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Sacramento Kings
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 9, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is out for the second half of Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to foot soreness. Brunson entered the evening questionable to play with a foot injury and it appears he aggravated the issue in the first half.

Brunson was having a strong game, scoring 19 points on 6-12 shooting. He also had two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of action. This could be precautionary from the Knicks, but we’ll know more about Brunson’s status on the back-to-back set for New York over the weekend.

For now, Immanuel Quickley is more than capable of filling in at the point guard spot. Quickley has worked his way to deserving regular minutes and will get a nice boost in fantasy/DFS formats if Brunson is out for more than a few games. Quentin Grimes should also see some more usage as a playmaker.

