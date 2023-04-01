Florida Derby 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby heats up on Saturday with a pair of big second-leg races. The Florida Derby and Arkansas Derby air Saturday evening with 100 points at stake to the winner of each race.

The Florida Derby features a pre-Derby favorite to win the Run for the Roses. Forte is a heavy favorite to win Saturday’s race at Gulfstream Park with 4-to-5 morning line odds. He will start in the 11th position at the approximate 6:40 p.m. ET post time. The race will air on CNBC and Peacock.

Forte is a three-year old colt and he has impressed over the past seven months. He won the Fountain of Youth at this park on April 4. Prior to that, he claimed two wins at Keeneland and another at Saratoga. He finished fourth at Saratoga last July and won a Belmont race last May.

Considering six horses have gone on from this race to win the Derby, this is a big one. The most intriguing competition for Forte might be Cyclone Mischief if he can take an early lead. Cyclone Mischief is racing for a fourth straight time at Gulfstream Park and has a win, a third-place, and a seventh-place showing in those races.

How to watch 2023 Florida Derby

Date: Saturday, April 1

Post time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: Peacock

Horses racing + odds

1. Jungfrau (20-1)

2. West Coast Cowboy (20-1)

3. Shaq Diesel (30-1)

4. Mage (10-1)

5. Mr. Peeks (30-1)

6. Nautical Star (30-1)

7. Il Miracolo (30-1)

8. Mr. Ripple (30-1)

9. Cyclone Mischief (8-1)

10. Fort Bragg (5-1)

11. Forte (4-5)

12. Dubyuhnell (6-1)