Arkansas Derby 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby returns this weekend with a huge race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Arkansas Derby features some potentially significant contenders for the Kentucky Derby. The race will get started at approximately 7:40 p.m. ET and air on FS2 and via live stream on the Fox Sports app.

Reincarnate is the favorite with 5-to-2 morning line odds. He has a pair of first place finishes over the past fourth months, winning in January at Santa Anita and in November at Del Mar. He had three straight second-place finishes before that, and most recently finished third in February at the Rebel Stakes here at Oaklawn.

While Reincarnate is favored, plenty of eyes will be on Angel of Empire, Rocket Can, and Red Route One. All three rank in the top 20 in the points standings for a spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Bourbon Bash ranks 56th with only five points, but even a third-place finish would vault him as high as 16th place in the standings. With a field of up to 20 horses, that would open the door for a spot in the most famous horse race in the world.

How to watch 2023 Arkansas Derby

Date: Saturday, April 1

Post time: 7:40 p.m.

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Horses racing + odds