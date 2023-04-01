Miami vs. UConn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Final Four round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Saturday. The national semifinal is taking place in Houston with tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UConn (29-8, 13-7 Big East) is the highest seed remaining and the betting favorite to cut down the nets this weekend in Houston. They got here most recently by annihilating Gonzaga, 82-54, in the Elite Eight. They also boast an easy win over Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

The Hurricanes (29-7, 15-5 ACC) are making their first trip to the Final Four in program history. Three of the four remaining teams have never made it this far in the Tournament, with the Huskies as the lone exception. Miami knocked out top-seeded Houston and the 2-seed Texas Longhorns last weekend to punch their ticket to college basketball’s biggest stage.

UConn is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 149.5.

How to watch Miami vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, April 1st

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UConn -5.5, 149.5 TOTAL