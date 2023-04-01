FAU vs. San Diego State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Final Four round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs face off against the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. The national semifinal game is taking place in Houston with tip-off scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch FAU-SDSU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) are a surprise to most of the people watching this tournament, but if you had seen them play all season long you’d know this wasn’t a fluke. They took down a tough Memphis team to open the Tournament, then dispatched Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson before toppling Tennessee and Kansas State in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Not too bad for a program that had a total of zero NCAA Tournament wins heading into this March.

San Diego State (31-6, 15-3 Mountian West) had a few of the bigger upsets in the later rounds of the tournament. They took down top-seeded Alabama, 71-64, in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score indicated. They got a one-point win over 3-seed Creighton over the weekend to make it to the Final Four.

SDSU is a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 131.5.

How to watch FAU vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: SDSU -2, 131.5 TOTAL