FAU vs. San Diego State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

FAU and San Diego State face off on Saturday in the Final Four Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Final Four round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs face off against the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. The national semifinal game is taking place in Houston with tip-off scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch FAU-SDSU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) are a surprise to most of the people watching this tournament, but if you had seen them play all season long you’d know this wasn’t a fluke. They took down a tough Memphis team to open the Tournament, then dispatched Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson before toppling Tennessee and Kansas State in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Not too bad for a program that had a total of zero NCAA Tournament wins heading into this March.

San Diego State (31-6, 15-3 Mountian West) had a few of the bigger upsets in the later rounds of the tournament. They took down top-seeded Alabama, 71-64, in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score indicated. They got a one-point win over 3-seed Creighton over the weekend to make it to the Final Four.

SDSU is a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 131.5.

How to watch FAU vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: SDSU -2, 131.5 TOTAL

