Who is announcing the Final Four of 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for the Final Four of 2023 March Madness.

By Nick Simon
West Virginia v Maryland Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament will tip off from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The national semifinals will begin on Saturday, April 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET and the national championship game will tip on Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET. As is the case every year, CBS will broadcast the games.

CBS’ A-team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four once again. This is significant as this will be the last Final Four for Nantz as he is hanging up his March Madness headset following the conclusion of the title game. the legendary analyst graduated from the University of Houston and began his broadcasting career in the city, so this will be a full-circle moment for him.

This means you should savor the final times he greets you with his signature “hello friends” at the start of the broadcast. With Nantz’s retirement, Ian Eagle will take over as CBS’ lead play-by-play announcer for the 2024 tournament.

