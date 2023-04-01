When was last time San Diego State was in the national championship game?

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs are headed to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament national championship game on Monday, April 3. The Aztecs toppled the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 on a buzzer-beater in the national semifinals on Saturday to advance.

The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, with tipoff set for 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time San Diego State was in national championship game

San Diego State has never been to the national championship game in its program’s history. Prior to this season, the furthest the Aztecs had ever made it in the NCAA Tournament was two trips to the Sweet 16 in 2011 and 2014. SDSU is walking into uncharted waters in Houston.

This year’s Aztecs men’s basketball team has an opportunity to claim the university’s second national championship as a DI school. The only other San Diego State team to win a national championship was the 1973 men’s volleyball team. That program was discontinued in 2001.