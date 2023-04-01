When was last time UConn was in the national championship?

The No. 4 UConn Huskies are championship-bound after defeating the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes 72-59 in the Final Four on Saturday to advance. They will face the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament national championship game on Monday, April 3.

The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, with tipoff set for 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time UConn was in national championship game

This win marks UConn’s fifth national championship appearance and their first since 2014, when they beat the Kentucky Wildcats, 60-54. The Huskies have won every national championship game that they have played — in 1999, 2004, 2011, and 2014. They have appeared in six Final Fours in program history, and in 12 Elite Eights.

This year’s UConn team has been on an unstoppable run as they blew out tournament opponent after tournament opponent. They have won their five tournament games by an average margin of 20.6 points. They take on San Diego State on Monday.