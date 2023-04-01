Which team will have the most fans in Houston for the Final Four?

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament will tip off from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Saturday, April 1 and there’s quite a random assortment of teams in this year’s field. The UConn Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, San Diego Aztecs, and Florida Atlantic Owls will vie for the national championship in H-Town and it’s worth asking which program will have the most fans in attendance at NRG Stadium.

The answer is easy. C’mon, it’s UConn. The Huskies are the last traditional college basketball power that is still standing and carries a national profile with them as a legacy member of the Big East. This is the program’s sixth trip to the Final Four since 1999, meaning its been realistic for fans of the program to expect one about every four years. As they showed during the West regionals in Las Vegas, Huskies fans will travel in droves and will be present to see the team possibly win a fifth national title.

After UConn, Miami will most likely second-most representation in Houston. It will be a different experience for Canes fans considering success in college basketball is only a recent phenomenon for them. After that, I’d expect the consistent high mid-major in San Diego State to have the third-most fans in attendance, with FAU bringing up the rear. The Owls are in a weird spot because there’s a portion of their alumni base that may still opt to root for the larger South Florida brand in Miami.