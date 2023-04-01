A look at the biggest bets taken for the Men’s Final Four matchups at 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament will tip off tonight with No. 5 San Diego State facing No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m. ET and No. 4 UConn facing No. 5 Miami at 8:49 p.m. ET.

When the NCAA Tournament began a few weeks ago, very few anticipated these four teams comprising the two national semifinal games at NRG Stadium. The combined seed numbers for the participants will be the second-highest since the tournament field expanded to 64 in 1985,

With all that, plenty of wagers are coming in on Saturday night’s national semifinal games in Houston. Here’s a look at some of the biggest Final Four wagers that have come in to DraftKings Sportsbook as we get closer to game time.

Some of big bets placed on 2023 Men’s Final Four

$2,000 on UConn at +1800 odds would payout $38,000

A bettor is going big on UConn, who has arguably been the most dominant team in the tournament. The Huskies have won all four games by at least 15 points.

$500 on Miami at +4500 odds would payout $23,000

Miami has been explosive offensively and also resilient, overcoming a 13-point deficit against Texas in the Elite Eight.

$500 on San Diego State at +3500 odds would payout $18,000

San Diego State has been one of the more defensively sound teams in the nation and as it showed against Alabama in the Sweet 16, can drag any team down into a fist fight.

$200 on Florida Atlantic at +5000 odds would payout $10,200

FAU is the longshot among the four remaining teams, but have been well balanced on both ends of the floor all season.