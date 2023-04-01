Final Four ticket prices heading into game day falling, now well under $50 to attend

The Final Four is now a very affordable weekend outing, as ticket prices have now dropped to $25 on game day. The No. 9 FAU Owls face the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs, and the No. 4 UConn Huskies face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, April 1 at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

On Ticketmaster, you can get into the arena for as low as $25 with three hours left before the first game tips off. There are plenty of tickets available for the price of $50. One ticket gets you admission to both Final Four games.

Tickets for the national championship game on Monday, April 3 are even lower, with dozens of tickets available on Ticketmaster for $40 or less. That game will also take place in the NRG Arena.

Three of the Final Four teams are making the first tournament semifinal appearances in their program’s history. The games will air on CBS.