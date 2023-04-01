Breaking down Final Four public betting splits on game day

The Final Four is just a few hours away from tip-off at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. It’s your last chance to get your bets in as No. 9 FAU takes on No. 5 SDSU at 6:09 p.m. ET, and No. 5 Miami faces No. 4 UConn at 8:49 ET. Let’s take a look at how the public is betting at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Spread: SDSU -2.5 (44% of handle, 54% of bets on SDSU -2.5)

Total: 131 (45% of handle, 53% of bets on over 131)

Moneyline: SDSU -145, FAU +125 (51% of handle, 58% of bets on FAU +125)

The FAU believers are out in the moneyline bets. The three-point-reliant Owls will face a very tough perimeter defense in San Diego State, which is why the total is so low, and why the majority of the cash wagered is being placed on the under. FAU spread bettors are placing more money where their mouths are than SDSU spread bettors.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn

Spread: UConn -5.5 (59% of handle, 59% of bets on UConn -5.5)

Total: 149 (72% of handle, 67% of bets on over 149)

Moneyline: UConn -240, Miami +200 (54% of handle, 53% of bets on UConn -240)

The battle of two top-tier offenses brings a heavy lean on the side of the over, while bettors seem confident in their choice for UConn to both win and cover — the cash wagered percentage for UConn is almost identical to the wagers placed here.