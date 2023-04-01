The WWE will head to southern California this weekend for its marquee event of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The show will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The main shows for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch Wrestlemania 39

Date: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during the Wrestlemania 39

Wrestlemania is the company’s biggest show of the year and will be a two-night event for a fourth year in a row. Everything from high-stakes title fights to grudge matches to celebrity showcases are on the card for this year’s show as the worldwide audience will be treated to a grand spectacle. And there will be an added flare to this year’s show with its Hollywood theme in the greater Los Angeles area.

The main event of the entire two-night show will see undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns has been the longest-reigning world champion in the modern history of the company as his reign has lasted for over 900 days. Rhodes, who returned to the WWE one year ago at last year’s Wrestlemania, is trying to achieve something his father Dusty Rhodes couldn’t do by winning the WWE title.

With his pursuit of Reigns’ titles, Rhodes has joined the ongoing war against the Bloodline and the other marquee match from this story will feature the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Usos defend their belts against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Zayn spent the better part of a year as an “honorary” member of the Bloodline, fighting against his former best friend Owens. He became disillusioned with the crew, making his decision to leave at the Royal Rumble. After several weeks of convincing, he has now re-united with KO in an effort to take down the group.

The other major story-driven match on this card will feature freshly minted WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio going one-on-one with his son Dominik Mysterio. After teaming with his father for a few years, Dom turned on Rey and joined the Judgement Day last fall. For several months, Dom has attacked and belittled his father, eventually challenging him to a match at Wrestlemania. Refusing to fight his own son for several months, Rey finally had enough of the disrespect and accepted his son’s challenge during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

The rest of the card will have several interesting matches. Edge will settle his year-long program with the Judgement Day when facing Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against John Cena and the team of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus will face Damage CTRL. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against 2023 women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley while Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend against Asuka. And Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with social media influencer Logan Paul.

Full list of matches*

Night 1

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman/Ricochet (Men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya/Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville (Women’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

*Card subject to change.