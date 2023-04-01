Stand and Deliver 2023: How to watch NXT April PPV

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, April 1 with Stand and Deliver 2023 coming live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, at 1 p.m. ET. on Peacock.

This is will be the third annual Stand and Deliver pay-per-view to be held for the developmental brand as it is becoming a staple during Wrestlemania weekend. Seven matches have been set for the afternoon show with all five titles in the brand on the line.

How to watch Stand and Deliver 2023

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Stand and Deliver 2023

The main event will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Carmelo Hayes. These two superstars have been the cornerstones of NXT since the ‘2.0’ rebrand first launched in September 2021 with Breakker holding the NXT title for over a year and Hayes having multiple runs with the North American title. The two mostly stayed out of each other’s orbits until Hayes finally laid down the challenge for a title match last month, leading us to this showdown in L.A.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will put her title on the line against Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and Indi Hartwell in a ladder match on Saturday. Last month at Roadblock, Perez successfully defended her belt against Meiko Satomura, but collapsed from exhaustion after the match and was stretchered to an ambulance. Perez’s status for Stand and Deliver was unclear, so NXT commissioner Shawn Michaels announced a multi-women ladder match for the show with all five of the aforementioned competitors winning matches to qualify. On this week’s episode of NXT, Perez returned and told Michaels that she would compete.

Grayson Waller will have a chance to steal the show at Stand and Deliver when facing the “Heart and Soul” of NXT Johnny Gargano in an unsanctioned match. Back in December of 2021, Gargano announced that he was leaving NXT before being brutally attacked by the then-newcomer Waller. Fast forward to February of this year where Waller decided to start getting under the skin of Commisioner Michaels. HBK decided to handpick an opponent for the Aussie and it turned out to be Gargano, who will now have a shot at getting revenge.

Both tag titles will be up for grabs on Saturday’s show, as well as North American Champion Wes Lee defending his belt in a fatal five-way. We’ll also see Chase University and Tyler Bate vs. The Schism where the winner gets control of Chase U.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Championship - Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell (Ladder match)

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom vs. Dragon Lee

NXT Men’s Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The D’Angelo Family

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Fallon Henley/Kiana James (c) vs. Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn

Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano (Unsanctioned match)

Chase University and Tyler Bate vs. The Schism (Winner gains control of Chase U)

*Card subject to change.