How to watch NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 via live stream

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, April 1 with Stand and Deliver 2023 coming live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, at 1 p.m. ET.

This is will be the third annual Stand and Deliver pay-per-view to be held for the developmental brand as it is becoming a staple during Wrestlemania weekend. Seven matches have been set for the afternoon show with all five titles in the brand on the line.

You will only be able to watch Stand and Deliver via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Championship - Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell (Ladder match)

North American Championship - Wes Lee (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom vs. Dragon Lee

NXT Men’s Tag Team Championship - Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The D’Angelo Family

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Fallon Henley/Kiana James (c) vs. Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn

Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano (Unsanctioned match)

Chase University and Tyler Bate vs. The Schism (Winner gains control of Chase U)

*Card subject to change.