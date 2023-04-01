Full undercard for Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin heavyweight fight

A battle of heavyweight fighters takes place this weekend as Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) battles Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 1. Joshua-Franklin will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 5:41 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Joshua enters this matchup after losing back-to-back fights to unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The once-promising prospect who boasted an unblemished record, now finds himself fighting to get back into the top heavyweight contender conversation.

Franklin makes a trip back to the UK after his first professional loss to Dillian Whyte via majority decision last November at Wembley Arena. The 29-year-old had won his first 21 fights before that loss and is eyeing a signature win that could surge his career.

Before Joshua and Franklin clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KO) takes on Michael Coffie (13-3, 10 KO) for the vacant WBA Continental title in the co-main event of the night. Wardley is a skilled puncher, who is on 14 fight knockout streak. Wardley enters the bout as a -1200 favorite, while Coffie is listed as a +650 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the third to last fight of the night, Galal Yafai (3-0, 2 KO) faces the experienced Moises Calleros (36-10-1, 19 KO) in a flyweight showdown. Yafai is a -1600 favorite and Calleros checks in as a +800 underdog. In the main event, Joshua is favored to win with odds of -1200, as Franklin opens as a +700 underdog. The favored method of victory is Joshua by knockout those odds are listed as -330, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin