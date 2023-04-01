Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe fight time, live stream, more for featherweight title bout

Top featherweight prospect Robeisy Ramirez will attempt to win his first world championship this weekend. Ramirez (11-1. 7 KOs) will battle former WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) for the WBO Featherweight on Saturday, April 1 at Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to watch Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe

The fight will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to start around 11 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Ramirez, 29, comes from an extensive amateur background, winning gold medals for Cuba in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He defected from Cuba in 2018 when the national team was holding a training camp in Mexico. Ramirez actually lost his first professional bout to Adan Gonzalez in a four-round split decision. Since then he has run off 11 straight wins. His three most recent victories, against Eric Donovan, Abraham Nova and Jose Matias Romero were all by knockout.

Dogboe, 28, a Briton by way of Ghana, is looking for his second world championship after winning the WBO junior featherweight title in April 2018 against Jessie Magdaleno. He lost that title to Emanuel Navarrete in December 2018 and lost the rematch the following May — the only two losses in his career. Dogboe has won four straight and is looking for another dance at the top of a division.

Fight odds

Ramirez is a -750 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Dogboe is the underdog at +475.

Full card for Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe