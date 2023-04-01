Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

A battle of heavyweight fighters takes place this weekend at the O2 Arena in London, UK as Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) headline a night of boxing on Saturday, April 1st. Joshua-Franklin will be streamed on DAZN.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 5:41 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

To live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Joshua enters this matchup after dropping two fights to the unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The former Olympic champion will need to channel the version of himself that knocked out 21 of his first 22 opponents. While Joshua remains one of the better power punchers in the sport, he now aims to get back into the premier heavyweight conversation.

Franklin is no stranger to the bright lights of the UK, as his latest bout took place at Wembley Arena, a loss to Dillian Whyte by majority decision. Despite it being his first professional loss, Franklin competed and made it a close call on the cards. This is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career so far. Franklin’s physical makeup matches up well with what Joshua has struggled with, shorter and faster fighters who have a motor.

Fight odds

Joshua is favored to win with odds of -1200, as Franklin opens as a +700 underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory is Joshua by knockout those odds listed as -330.

Full card for Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin