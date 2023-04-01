Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

This weekend two heavyweights collide as Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds at the O2 Arena in London, England. The fight is the main event and is set to take place this Saturday, April 1.

Joshua vs. Franklin will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 5:41 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Despite suffering a shocking upset loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019, Joshua went back to the drawing board and defeated Ruiz in a rematch later that year. But, since reclaiming his coveted unified titles, he has dropped two in a row to unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua needs a win to get back on track.

Franklin is taking another bout in the UK shortly after suffering his first professional loss at the hands of Dillian Whyte via majority decision last November at Wembley Arena. The 29-year-old had won his first 21 fights before that loss. He is now looking to cement his legacy and land an upset win that could propel his career.

Joshua comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1200 favorite while Franklin is a +700 underdog.

