Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The WBO Featherweight title will be on the line Saturday, April 1 when Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) will battle for the vacant strap at Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The fight will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to start around 11 p.m. ET.

Ramirez, 29, comes from an extensive amateur background, winning gold medals for Cuba in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He defected from Cuba in 2018 when the national team was holding a training camp in Mexico. Ramirez lost his first professional bout to Adan Gonzalez in a four-round split decision but has gone on a dominating stretch of 11 straight wins since. His three most recent victories, against Eric Donovan, Abraham Nova and Jose Matias Romero were all by knockout.

Dogboe, 28, a Briton by way of Ghana, is looking for his second world championship after winning the WBO junior featherweight title in April 2018 against Jessie Magdaleno. His only professional losses came to Emanuel Navarrete in December 2018 to lose the title and again in the rematch the following May. Dogboe has won four straight and is looking at becoming a two-division titleholder.

Ramirez comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -750 favorite while Dogboe is a +475 underdog.

