What time does Wrestlemania 39 start?

The WWE will head to southern California this weekend for its marquee event of the year with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The show will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The main show for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

Wrestlemania is the company’s biggest show of the year and will be a two-night event for a fourth year in a row. Everything from high-stakes title fights to grudge matches to celebrity showcases are on the card for this year’s show as the worldwide audience will be treated to a grand spectacle. And there will be an added flare to this year’s show with its Hollywood theme in the greater Los Angeles area.

The main event of the entire two-night show will see undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns has been the longest-reigning world champion in the modern history of the company as his reign has lasted for over 900 days. Rhodes, who returned to the WWE one year ago at last year’s Wrestlemania, is trying to achieve something his father Dusty Rhodes couldn’t do by winning the WWE title. This match will main event Night 2 and you can expect it to begin no later than 11 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

Night 1

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman/Ricochet (Men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya/Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville (Women’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

*Card subject to change.