 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open tees off at approximately 11 a.m. ET on Saturday from TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on March 31, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open wrapped up Saturday morning after darkness suspended play the day before. Patrick Rodgers is rolling right now, sitting at -11 and holding a three-shot lead on second-place Corey Conners.

The winner of this tournament earns an automatic invitation to the Masters next week. There is plenty on the line for Rodgers besides his first career PGA Tour victory. He heads into the third round with +250 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Corey Conners follows at +400 and then we drop to Brendon Todd at +1000. Todd is tied with Michael Thompson, Harry Higgs, and Roberto Díaz at -7 through two rounds.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at approximately 11 a.m. ET. Third-round coverage will air on Golf Channel from 1-3:30 p.m. ET and on NBC from 3:30-6 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage with a main feed, a marquee group feed, a featured group feed, and a featured hole feed.

We don’t have full tee times yet for Round 3 of the 2023 Valero Texas Open, but the PGA Tour announced golfers will play in threesomes off holes No. 1 and No. 10. The leaders group in this round will consist of Patrick Rodgers, Corey Conners, and Michael Thompson.

UPDATE: Here is the full list of third round tee times for Saturday at the Valero Texas Open.

2023 Valero Texas Open third round tee times

Time (ET) Hole Golfers
Time (ET) Hole Golfers
11:00 AMEDT 1 Chez Reavie Byeong Hun An Luke Donald
11:00 AMEDT 10 Robby Shelton Hideki Matsuyama Emiliano Grillo
11:11 AMEDT 1 Sam Ryder Matt Wallace Padraig Harrington
11:11 AMEDT 10 Charley Hoffman Justin Lower Taylor Montgomery
11:22 AMEDT 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Andrew Novak Matti Schmid
11:22 AMEDT 10 Trevor Werbylo Tano Goya Kevin Chappell
11:33 AMEDT 1 Sam Stevens Dylan Wu Alex Noren
11:33 AMEDT 10 Garrick Higgo Nicolai Hojgaard Nick Hardy
11:44 AMEDT 1 Lee Hodges MJ Daffue Augusto Núñez
11:44 AMEDT 10 Aaron Rai Brandon Wu Jason Dufner
11:55 AMEDT 1 Andrew Putnam Luke List Jimmy Walker
11:55 AMEDT 10 J.J. Spaun Rickie Fowler Si Woo Kim
12:06 PMEDT 1 Ben Martin S.H. Kim Nick Taylor
12:06 PMEDT 10 Chandler Phillips Harry Hall Patton Kizzire
12:17 PMEDT 1 Nico Echavarria Hayden Buckley Beau Hossler
12:17 PMEDT 10 Sepp Straka Lanto Griffin Tyler Duncan
12:28 PMEDT 1 Chris Kirk Peter Malnati Michael Kim
12:28 PMEDT 10 Brice Garnett Kevin Streelman Kyle Stanley
12:39 PMEDT 1 Eric Cole Thomas Detry Matt Kuchar
12:39 PMEDT 10 Pierceson Coody Chesson Hadley Satoshi Kodaira
12:50 PMEDT 1 Brendon Todd Harry Higgs Roberto Díaz
12:50 PMEDT 10 Akshay Bhatia Ryan Gerard Cole Hammer
1:01 PMEDT 1 Patrick Rodgers Corey Conners Michael Thompson
1:01 PMEDT 10 Henrik Norlander Lucas Glover

More From DraftKings Nation