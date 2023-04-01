Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Valero Texas Open

The second round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open wrapped up Saturday morning after darkness suspended play the day before. Patrick Rodgers is rolling right now, sitting at -11 and holding a three-shot lead on second-place Corey Conners.

The winner of this tournament earns an automatic invitation to the Masters next week. There is plenty on the line for Rodgers besides his first career PGA Tour victory. He heads into the third round with +250 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Corey Conners follows at +400 and then we drop to Brendon Todd at +1000. Todd is tied with Michael Thompson, Harry Higgs, and Roberto Díaz at -7 through two rounds.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at approximately 11 a.m. ET. Third-round coverage will air on Golf Channel from 1-3:30 p.m. ET and on NBC from 3:30-6 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage with a main feed, a marquee group feed, a featured group feed, and a featured hole feed.

We don’t have full tee times yet for Round 3 of the 2023 Valero Texas Open, but the PGA Tour announced golfers will play in threesomes off holes No. 1 and No. 10. The leaders group in this round will consist of Patrick Rodgers, Corey Conners, and Michael Thompson.

UPDATE: Here is the full list of third round tee times for Saturday at the Valero Texas Open.