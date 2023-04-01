Full list of tee times for Final Round of Valero Texas Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Valero Texas Open. Patrick Rodgers is in the lead at TPC San Antonio at -12, just a single stroke ahead of Corey Conners at -11 with 18 left to play. Matt Kuchar is hanging in there at -9.
Neither Rodgers nor Kuchar has qualified for the 2023 Masters next week at this point, and could snag a coveted invitation to Augusta with a victory on Sunday. Despite being in second place, Conners is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, at +190 heading into Sunday. He is followed on the odds board by Rodgers at +200 and Kuchar at +700.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1-2 p.m. ET, from 2-6 p.m. ET on NBC, and on PGA Tour Live from 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Sunday.
2023 Valero Texas Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Corey Conners
|Matt Kuchar
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Stevens
|Chris Kirk
|Byeong Hun An
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Padraig Harrington
|Lee Hodges
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Augusto Núñez
|Harry Higgs
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Andrew Putnam
|S.H. Kim
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Taylor
|Nico Echavarria
|Taylor Montgomery
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Novak
|Kevin Chappell
|Alex Noren
|11:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Michael Thompson
|Matt Wallace
|11:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Hayden Buckley
|Lanto Griffin
|11:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Brendon Todd
|Chez Reavie
|10:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Matti Schmid
|Trevor Werbylo
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Aaron Rai
|Jimmy Walker
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Chandler Phillips
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cole Hammer
|Henrik Norlander
|Tyler Duncan
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Chesson Hadley
|Akshay Bhatia
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Lower
|Kyle Stanley
|Garrick Higgo
|11:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Lucas Glover
|11:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Patton Kizzire
|Peter Malnati
|11:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Kevin Streelman
|Brandon Wu
|11:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke Donald
|Luke List
|Si Woo Kim
|11:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rickie Fowler
|Beau Hossler
|Ryan Gerard
|11:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Emiliano Grillo
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric Cole
|Pierceson Coody
|Roberto Díaz
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Ben Martin
|Sepp Straka