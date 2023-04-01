 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Valero Texas Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off Sunday at Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas. We have a full list of tee times.

By Grace McDermott
Valero Texas Open - Round Three Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Valero Texas Open. Patrick Rodgers is in the lead at TPC San Antonio at -12, just a single stroke ahead of Corey Conners at -11 with 18 left to play. Matt Kuchar is hanging in there at -9.

Neither Rodgers nor Kuchar has qualified for the 2023 Masters next week at this point, and could snag a coveted invitation to Augusta with a victory on Sunday. Despite being in second place, Conners is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, at +190 heading into Sunday. He is followed on the odds board by Rodgers at +200 and Kuchar at +700.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1-2 p.m. ET, from 2-6 p.m. ET on NBC, and on PGA Tour Live from 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

2023 Valero Texas Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:41 PM Tee No. 1 Patrick Rodgers Corey Conners Matt Kuchar
12:30 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Stevens Chris Kirk Byeong Hun An
12:19 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Ryder Padraig Harrington Lee Hodges
12:08 PM Tee No. 1 Augusto Núñez Harry Higgs Hideki Matsuyama
11:57 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Wu Andrew Putnam S.H. Kim
11:46 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Taylor Nico Echavarria Taylor Montgomery
11:35 AM Tee No. 1 Andrew Novak Kevin Chappell Alex Noren
11:24 AM Tee No. 1 Nicolai Hojgaard Michael Thompson Matt Wallace
11:13 AM Tee No. 1 MJ Daffue Hayden Buckley Lanto Griffin
11:02 AM Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Brendon Todd Chez Reavie
10:51 AM Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Matti Schmid Trevor Werbylo
10:40 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Aaron Rai Jimmy Walker
12:41 PM Tee No. 10 Thomas Detry Chandler Phillips
12:30 PM Tee No. 10 Cole Hammer Henrik Norlander Tyler Duncan
12:19 PM Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner Chesson Hadley Akshay Bhatia
12:08 PM Tee No. 10 Justin Lower Kyle Stanley Garrick Higgo
11:57 AM Tee No. 10 Brice Garnett Satoshi Kodaira Lucas Glover
11:46 AM Tee No. 10 Tano Goya Patton Kizzire Peter Malnati
11:35 AM Tee No. 10 Harry Hall Kevin Streelman Brandon Wu
11:24 AM Tee No. 10 Luke Donald Luke List Si Woo Kim
11:13 AM Tee No. 10 Rickie Fowler Beau Hossler Ryan Gerard
11:02 AM Tee No. 10 Robby Shelton Emiliano Grillo Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:51 AM Tee No. 10 Eric Cole Pierceson Coody Roberto Díaz
10:40 AM Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Ben Martin Sepp Straka

More From DraftKings Nation