Full list of tee times for Final Round of Valero Texas Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Valero Texas Open. Patrick Rodgers is in the lead at TPC San Antonio at -12, just a single stroke ahead of Corey Conners at -11 with 18 left to play. Matt Kuchar is hanging in there at -9.

Neither Rodgers nor Kuchar has qualified for the 2023 Masters next week at this point, and could snag a coveted invitation to Augusta with a victory on Sunday. Despite being in second place, Conners is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, at +190 heading into Sunday. He is followed on the odds board by Rodgers at +200 and Kuchar at +700.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 1-2 p.m. ET, from 2-6 p.m. ET on NBC, and on PGA Tour Live from 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Sunday.