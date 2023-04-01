 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Australian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Australian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 01, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The F1 series is in Melbourne this weekend for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. Qualifying wrapped up early Saturday morning and the race will run on Sunday late in the evening (or early in the morning, if you prefer). The green flag drops at 1 a.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. in Melbourne. The race will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 58 laps at Albert Park Circuit. The course is 5.278 km (3.280 miles) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.124 km (190.216 miles). Last year, Charles Leclerc won the race with a time of 1:27:46.548, easily beating second-place Sergio Pérez by 20.524 seconds. The race was canceled each of the two previous years. In 2019, Valtteri Bottas won with a time of 1:25:27.325. He beat second-place Lewis Hamilton by 20.886 seconds.

Max Verstappen heads into the race with the pole position and the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He clinched the pole in qualifying and is listed at -300 to win. He opened at -330, dropped to -280, and has improved with his pole-clinching performance. George Russell is second in odds at +800 after opening at +3500. He finished second in qualifying and Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Starting grid

2023 Australian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 George Russell 63
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Fernando Alonso 14
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Lance Stroll 18
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Alex Albon 23
9 Pierre Gasly 10
10 Nico Hulkenberg 27
11 Esteban Ocon 31
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Lando Norris 4
14 Kevin Magnussen 20
15 Nyck De Vries 21
16 Oscar Piastri 81
17 Zhou Guanyu 24
18 Logan Sargeant 2
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Sergio Perez 11

