What time is the 2023 Australian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

The F1 series is in Melbourne this weekend for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. Qualifying wrapped up early Saturday morning and the race will run on Sunday late in the evening (or early in the morning, if you prefer). The green flag drops at 1 a.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. in Melbourne. The race will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 58 laps at Albert Park Circuit. The course is 5.278 km (3.280 miles) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.124 km (190.216 miles). Last year, Charles Leclerc won the race with a time of 1:27:46.548, easily beating second-place Sergio Pérez by 20.524 seconds. The race was canceled each of the two previous years. In 2019, Valtteri Bottas won with a time of 1:25:27.325. He beat second-place Lewis Hamilton by 20.886 seconds.

Max Verstappen heads into the race with the pole position and the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He clinched the pole in qualifying and is listed at -300 to win. He opened at -330, dropped to -280, and has improved with his pole-clinching performance. George Russell is second in odds at +800 after opening at +3500. He finished second in qualifying and Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Starting grid