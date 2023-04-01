F1 live stream: How to watch the Australian Grand Prix via live stream

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix gets underway overnight in Melbourne on Sunday. Max Verstappen and George Russell will get the race started from the front row when the green flag drops at 1 a.m. ET. Melbourne is 15 hours later, which puts the race start at 4 p.m. local time.

The race will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after his successful qualifying run. He is listed at -300, and sits well ahead of Russell, who is second with +800 odds. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are tied for third at +850. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez crashed in the first qualifying stage and will start at the back of the pack. He has +4500 odds to win after opening at +550.

Starting grid