F1 live stream: How to watch the Australian Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Australia via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the Melbourne Circuit during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 29, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix gets underway overnight in Melbourne on Sunday. Max Verstappen and George Russell will get the race started from the front row when the green flag drops at 1 a.m. ET. Melbourne is 15 hours later, which puts the race start at 4 p.m. local time.

The race will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after his successful qualifying run. He is listed at -300, and sits well ahead of Russell, who is second with +800 odds. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are tied for third at +850. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez crashed in the first qualifying stage and will start at the back of the pack. He has +4500 odds to win after opening at +550.

Starting grid

2023 Australian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 George Russell 63
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Fernando Alonso 14
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Lance Stroll 18
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Alex Albon 23
9 Pierre Gasly 10
10 Nico Hulkenberg 27
11 Esteban Ocon 31
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Lando Norris 4
14 Kevin Magnussen 20
15 Nyck De Vries 21
16 Oscar Piastri 81
17 Zhou Guanyu 24
18 Logan Sargeant 2
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Sergio Perez 11

