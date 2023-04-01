 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ToyotaCare 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Richmond for the 2023 ToyotaCare 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 - Practice Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the ToyotaCare 250. Before the race gets started at 1 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 8:35 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Following a 20-minute practice/warmup session, qualifying will feature a single-car, two-lap format to slot the drivers in their starting positions.

John H. Nemechek is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +330 odds with Justin Allgaier (+425) and Josh Berry (+450) rounding out the top three. Ty Gibbs won this race in 2022, though he’s been moved to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the ToyotaCare 250

Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 8:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 ToyotaCare 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Chris Hacker 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Kyle Weatherman 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

