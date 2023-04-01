ToyotaCare 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the ToyotaCare 250. Before the race gets started at 1 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 8:35 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Following a 20-minute practice/warmup session, qualifying will feature a single-car, two-lap format to slot the drivers in their starting positions.

John H. Nemechek is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +330 odds with Justin Allgaier (+425) and Josh Berry (+450) rounding out the top three. Ty Gibbs won this race in 2022, though he’s been moved to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the ToyotaCare 250

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list