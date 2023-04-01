ToyotaCare 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the ToyotaCare 250. Before the race gets started at 1 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 8:35 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.
Following a 20-minute practice/warmup session, qualifying will feature a single-car, two-lap format to slot the drivers in their starting positions.
John H. Nemechek is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +330 odds with Justin Allgaier (+425) and Josh Berry (+450) rounding out the top three. Ty Gibbs won this race in 2022, though he’s been moved to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.
How to watch qualifying for the ToyotaCare 250
Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 8:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app
Entry list
2023 ToyotaCare 250 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Stefan Parsons
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Derek Kraus
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Joe Graf Jr
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Joey Gase
|35
|26
|Chris Hacker
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|30
|Leland Honeyman
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|Patrick Emerling
|53
|34
|Mason Maggio
|66
|35
|Dawson Cram
|74
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|Alex Labbe
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Kyle Weatherman
|96
|40
|Riley Herbst
|98