NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Hill drives the Bennett Transportation Chevrolet into turn four during the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Texas and Virginia this weekend. The Truck Series will be in Texas, while the Xfinity and the Cup Series will be heading to Virginia. The Richmond Raceway in Richmond, VA will host the 2023 ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 1. The race itself will be at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, but practice and qualifying will start bright and early at 8:05 a.m. ET.

The Richmond Raceway utilizes two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars. Then each car will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps is the one that will count toward the official standings. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the ToyotaCare 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +330. Justin Allgaier (+425), Josh Berry (+450), Sammy Smith (+600) and Sam Mayer (+650) follow as the drivers with the best odds of winning.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Derek Kraus 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Chris Hacker 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Leland Honeyman 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Dawson Cram 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Alex Labbe 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Kyle Weatherman 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

