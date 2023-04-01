NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR will be in Texas and Virginia this weekend. The Truck Series will be in Texas, while the Xfinity and the Cup Series will be heading to Virginia. The Richmond Raceway in Richmond, VA will host the 2023 ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 1. The race itself will be at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, but practice and qualifying will start bright and early at 8:05 a.m. ET.

The Richmond Raceway utilizes two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute practice/warm-up for all cars. Then each car will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. The faster of the two laps is the one that will count toward the official standings. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the ToyotaCare 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +330. Justin Allgaier (+425), Josh Berry (+450), Sammy Smith (+600) and Sam Mayer (+650) follow as the drivers with the best odds of winning.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.