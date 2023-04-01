How to watch ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond, Virginia this weekend for the ToyotaCare 250. The Richmond Raceway will host the event on April 1. The race begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 250 laps around the .75-mile circuit. The first two stages of the race are both 75 laps. The third and final stage is 100 laps. Last year’s race was won by Ty Gibbs in 1:58:03 after it wasn’t held in 2021.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds of winning the ToyotaCare 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +330 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+425), Josh Berry (+450), Sammy Smith (+600) and Sam Mayer (+650).

How to watch the ToyotaCare 250

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the ToyotaCare 250 on FS1 on Saturday will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.