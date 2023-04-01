What time is the 2023 ToyotaCare 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 1 with the ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The race starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. The race is 250 laps and usually lasts just or under two hours.

The first two stages of the race are both 75 laps. The third and final stage is 100 laps. Ty Gibbs is the reigning winner, finishing last year in 1:58:03. The race wasn’t held in 2021 and was moved to September 2020 due to COVID-19. That year’s event was won by Justin Allgaier at 2:01:46. Cole Custer took the checkered flag in 2019 with a time of 2:01:46.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds of winning the ToyotaCare 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +330 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+425), Josh Berry (+450), Sammy Smith (+600) and Sam Mayer (+650).