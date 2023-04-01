How to watch NASCAR qualifying for SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR is pulling double duty this weekend with the Truck Series heading to Texas, but the Xfinity and Cup Series are having their races in Virginia. The Texas Speedway will host the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday, April 1. It’ll be a busy day, as practice and qualifying will be held earlier in the day at 11:05 a.m. ET.

The Texas Motor Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks that starts at 10:35 a.m. ET. Then, each driver will win a single-truck, dingle-lap qualifier. The drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then one official lap to set their time. The driver with the fastest time in qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is set.

While not televised or live streams, you can try and follow along on nascar.com. We’ll be providing live updates during qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: No live stream

Entry list