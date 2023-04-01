 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s SpeedyCash.com 250 qualifying on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Chase Purdy, driver of the #4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet, Taylor Gray, driver of the #17 Dead On Tools Toyota, and Dale Quarterley, driver of the #46 Van Dyk Recycling/Motul Toyota, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is pulling double duty this weekend with the Truck Series heading to Texas, but the Xfinity and Cup Series are having their races in Virginia. The Texas Speedway will host the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday, April 1. It’ll be a busy day, as practice and qualifying will be held earlier in the day at 11:05 a.m. ET.

The Texas Motor Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks that starts at 10:35 a.m. ET. Then, each driver will win a single-truck, dingle-lap qualifier. The drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then one official lap to set their time. The driver with the fastest time in qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is set.

While not televised or live streams, you can try and follow along on nascar.com. We’ll be providing live updates during qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: No live stream

Entry list

2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kris Wright 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Kaden Honeycutt 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Colby Howard 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Hailie Deegan 13
10 Trey Hutchens 14
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Ryan Vargas 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Keith McGee 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Chad Chastain 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Armani Williams 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Tyler Hill 56
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

