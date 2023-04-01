 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Rajah Caruth, driver of the #24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet, and Colby Howard, driver of the #9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series is heading to Fort Worth, Texas and the Texas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s race is the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250. This is the fifth race of the season, as the drivers are coming off last weekend’s XPEL 225. This weekend’s practice, qualifying and Truck Series race will all be held on Saturday, April 1.

Practice will begin at 10:35 a.m. ET with qualifying following at 11:05 a.m. ET. Neither event will be televised. The Texas Motor Speedway will use one-lap qualifying. Each truck gets one lap to set its speed for the qualifying standings. The fastest driver will earn pole position for Saturday’s race. While not televised, you can follow along with updates from nascar.com.

Stewart Friesen won last year’s iteration of this race. He finished in 1:55:02 after two laps of overtime. John Hunter Nemechek won the race the year prior in 1:55:17. Neither has taken the checkered flag this season. Zane Smith has two wins, with Kyle Busch and Christian Eckes also winning races to this point.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kris Wright 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Kaden Honeycutt 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Colby Howard 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Hailie Deegan 13
10 Trey Hutchens 14
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Ryan Vargas 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Keith McGee 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Chad Chastain 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Armani Williams 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Tyler Hill 56
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation