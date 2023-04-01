NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck Series race

NASCAR’s Truck Series is heading to Fort Worth, Texas and the Texas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s race is the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250. This is the fifth race of the season, as the drivers are coming off last weekend’s XPEL 225. This weekend’s practice, qualifying and Truck Series race will all be held on Saturday, April 1.

Practice will begin at 10:35 a.m. ET with qualifying following at 11:05 a.m. ET. Neither event will be televised. The Texas Motor Speedway will use one-lap qualifying. Each truck gets one lap to set its speed for the qualifying standings. The fastest driver will earn pole position for Saturday’s race. While not televised, you can follow along with updates from nascar.com.

Stewart Friesen won last year’s iteration of this race. He finished in 1:55:02 after two laps of overtime. John Hunter Nemechek won the race the year prior in 1:55:17. Neither has taken the checkered flag this season. Zane Smith has two wins, with Kyle Busch and Christian Eckes also winning races to this point.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.