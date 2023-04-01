 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the SpeedyCash.com 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Texas Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Parker Kligerman, driver of the #75 Food Country USA/Utz Chevrolet, Kaz Grala, driver of the #1 Island Coastal Lager Toyota, and Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Farm Paint Ford, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s race. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday, April 1. Practice and qualifying will take place in the morning, with the race following at 4:30 p.m. ET in the afternoon on FS1.

Nick Sanchez claimed pole position in qualifying on Saturday morning. Jack Wood finished second and will join him on the front row.

Stewart Friesen is the reigning winner, and he finished last year’s race in 1:55:02 after the lap went into overtime. John Hunter Nemechek took the checkered flag in 2021 with a time of 1:55:17. Zane Smith has already won two truck races this season and entered qualifying with the best odds to win this week’s event at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He was followed by Ty Majeski (+425), Corey Heim (+750), Christian Eckes (+750) and Ben Rhodes (+750).

How to watch the SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming SpeedyCash.com on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck Series Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kris Wright 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Kaden Honeycutt 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Colby Howard 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Hailie Deegan 13
10 Trey Hutchens 14
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Josh Reaume 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Ryan Vargas 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Mason Massey 33
23 Keith McGee 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Chad Chastain 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Armani Williams 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Tyler Hill 56
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

