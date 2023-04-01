How to watch the SpeedyCash.com 250 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Fort Worth, Texas for this weekend’s race. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday, April 1. Practice and qualifying will take place in the morning, with the race following at 4:30 p.m. ET in the afternoon on FS1.

Nick Sanchez claimed pole position in qualifying on Saturday morning. Jack Wood finished second and will join him on the front row.

Stewart Friesen is the reigning winner, and he finished last year’s race in 1:55:02 after the lap went into overtime. John Hunter Nemechek took the checkered flag in 2021 with a time of 1:55:17. Zane Smith has already won two truck races this season and entered qualifying with the best odds to win this week’s event at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He was followed by Ty Majeski (+425), Corey Heim (+750), Christian Eckes (+750) and Ben Rhodes (+750).

How to watch the SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming SpeedyCash.com on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup