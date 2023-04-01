Pick against the spread for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn in Final Four

The second Final Four matchup for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament is set as the No. 4 UConn Huskies will battle the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, April 1. This national semifinal showdown will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, and will tip at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

UConn enters the matchup as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. I’ll take a look at both of these national semifinalists and make a pick below.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn: Pick against the spread

Miami (29-7) was able to overcome a 13-point deficit to down No. 2 Texas 88-81 in the Elite Eight on Sunday, advancing to its first Final Four in program history. The Hurricanes enter this matchup with the fifth-ranked offense in adjusted efficiency on KenPom and that’s manifested itself with them putting up 85+ in three straight NCAA Tournament games. Miami is 22-14 against the spread this season.

UConn (29-8) continued its dominance through the tournament in the Elite Eight on Sunday, smothering Gonzaga 82-54 to advance to its sixth Final Four in program history. The Huskies have beaten all four of their tournament opponents by at least 15 points, making them the current favorite to cut down the nets on Monday. UConn is 25-11-1 against the spread this season, boasting the third-highest cover percentage in the nation.

Pick: UConn -5.5

UConn’s dominance during this tournament can be attributed to the pressure it has provided on the defensive end. The Huskies have held their NCAA Tournament opponents to just 35.4% shooting and that will pose a challenging obstacle to overcome for the Hurricanes. Give me UConn to cover and advance to the title game.