Picking the over/under for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn in the Final Four

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the Final Four in what should be a fast-paced, exciting battle between two very good offenses. They play at the NRG Arena in Houston on Saturday, April 1, and we’re taking a look at the total for the game and how to bet the over/under as the two teams play for a shot at a national title game.

The total is set at 149.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and UConn enters as a 5.5-point favorites.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn: Over/Under pick

Miami is 3-1 against the total this tournament, hitting the over in each of their last three games. In the regular season and conference tournament, though, they were 14-17-1 against the total. They look like an offense clicking just in time for the tournament.

UConn is 2-2 on the over/under this tournament, hitting the over against Arkansas and Iona. They were 18-15 against the total in the regular season and conference tournament.

UConn has averaged 81.8 points per game this tournament while allowing opponents an average of 59.3 points per game. Miami has averaged 81.3 points per game while allowing 70.3 points from opponents.

Pick: Over 149.5

With offensive averages in the 80s for both of these fast-paced, offense-heavy teams, this one should be a shootout. Unless one team suddenly goes cold this week, we can expect a high-scoring matchup here, around 86-79.