Where is Florida Atlantic University?

The Florida Atlantic Owls recently became just the third No. 9 seed in history to earn a Final Four berth in the NCAA Tournament, marking the program’s first Final Four, first Elite Eight, first Sweet Sixteen, and first Round of 32. That’s right — the Owls have been in the tournament just once before, and didn’t make it past the first round. Now, Dusty May’s Owls face San Diego State in Houston, Texas on the road to a championship game.

So where is FAU? The main campus is located in Boca Raton, Florida, and has an undergraduate population of over 24,000 students. Their athletic programs are currently members of Conference USA, but will officially join the American Athletic Conference in the summer of 2023, which will pit the Owls against conference opponents like Memphis and Tulane. The school also has satellite campuses around Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie Counties.