How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 29

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 29 this weekend as the season comes nearer to a close. Arsenal still sit firmly at the top of the table with an eight-point lead over second-place Manchester City, but City have 11 matches left to try and catch the Gunners before the campaign comes to an end.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester City will be taking on Liverpool at home Saturday morning with a 7:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Pep Guardiola is hoping to get Erling Haaland back from his groin injury in time for the pivotal match, as three points would go a long way for both teams. The Reds, fresh off a Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, are currently outside the European competition picture as they sit in sixth place, but are only seven points behind fourth-place Tottenham and the last Champions League berth for next season.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will look to hang onto their third place spot as they take on fifth-place Newcastle Sunday morning. The Magpies are just three points behind the Red Devils, but hold a higher goal differential so they would see themselves re-enter the top four with a win this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET from St. James’ Park.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 29 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 29 schedule

Saturday, April 1

Manchester City v. Liverpool - 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock

Arsenal v. Leeds - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Brighton v. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Bournemouth v. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Chelsea v. Aston Villa - 12:30 p.m. ET, USA

Sunday, April 2

West Ham v. Southampton - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Newcastle v. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, April 3

Everton v. Tottenham - 3 p.m. ET, USA