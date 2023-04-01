Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Picks, predictions, how to watch Der Klassiker

The Bundesliga’s top two teams will face off on Saturday as Bayern Munich plays host to league leaders Borussia Dortmund. There’s a lot riding on this matchup as Bayern could jump into first place with a win, but both sides are dealing with some injury woes. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena and can be watched on ABC or via livestream on ESPN+.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -225

Draw: +380

Borussia Dortmund: +475

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -225

Borussia Dortmund have won 10 of their last 11 matches in Bundesliga, shooting up the table and holding on to first place as they look to secure their first league title since the 2011-12 season. Bayern have won the league for the last 10 consecutive seasons, and they’ll look to make it 11 under newly-hired manager Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund is dealing with several injuries, including Julian Brandt (hamstring), Karim Adeyemi (hamstring), Nico Schlotterbeck (hip), and Mateu Morey (meniscus). Brandt and Adeyemi could be back to health in time for the trip to Munich which would help their chances greatly. Bayern have a few listed on their injury report as well, but the only ones out long-term are Manuel Neuer (broken leg) and Lucas Hernandez (ligament), who are both done for the remainder of the season.

Bayern are heavily favored to win, continuing the unbeaten streak over Dortmund as they haven’t lost to the Black and Yellows since a Super Cup match in August of 2019. Take the home side to get the win in what is sure to be a close and high-scoring affair.