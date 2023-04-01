What is UConn’s record against the spread this season?

The No. 4 UConn Huskies have been one of the best teams against the spread in all of college basketball this season as they prepare for Saturday night’s Final Four matchup against the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes. The game will get started at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and can be seen on CBS.

UConn is a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

UConn ATS record

Season: 25-11-1 (69.4%)

NCAA Tournament: 4-0 (100%)

The Huskies were a covering machine all season, and their 69.4% cover rate ranks third nationally behind only Eastern Kentucky and Utah Valley State. UConn entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed and even finished fourth in the Big East, but advanced metrics love UConn more than the record shows. The Huskies are now rated first nationally in KenPom, and the NET Rankings showed them to be the eighth-best team in the country.

How to bet UConn vs. Miami in Final Four

Betting against UConn has been a money-losing strategy all season, and the Huskies are playing at a real high level right now. They won all four NCAA Tournament games by at least 15 points with a 22.5 average scoring margin in those contests. UConn rates third in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 11th defensively and while Miami excels on the offensive end, the Canes have the worst defense the Huskies have seen so far in this tourney run. Miami rates fifth offensively but just 104th defensively, and assuming it can get consistent stops against this Huskies offense seems unlikely. Keep riding UConn and make some more money.